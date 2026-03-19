Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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19.03.2026 16:29:15
This Fintech Stock Is Up 21% in a Year as Profits Surge, but One Fund's Nearly $300 Million Sale Cut Its Stake in Half
On February 17, 2026, HHLR Advisors reported selling 1,607,930 shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), an estimated $276.00 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, HHLR Advisors sold 1,607,930 shares of Futu Holdings, with the estimated transaction value calculated at $276.00 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $295.45 million, a figure that reflects both the sale and movement in the stock’s price.Futu Holdings is a leading digital brokerage and wealth management platform headquartered in Hong Kong, serving a broad client base across Asia and globally. The company differentiates itself through its integrated technology ecosystem, offering seamless trading, financial information, and community engagement. Futu's scalable platform and diversified revenue streams position it competitively in the rapidly evolving financial services sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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