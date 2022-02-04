|
This Fintech Stock Just Lowered Guidance -- but Now Is Not the Time to Sell
In the fourth quarter of 2021, digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 on total revenue of more than $262 million, both numbers that beat analyst estimates. However, management's guidance on originations and expected profits in 2022 underwhelmed analysts and investors, triggering a more than 30% sell-off of the stock on the day following earnings.As LendingClub stock was the largest position in my portfolio, I wasn't exactly in the best mood last week. But after a closer look at the earnings report, I decided I'm not ready to give up on the stock just yet. I think it can still generate strong returns and significantly grow earnings in the coming years. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
