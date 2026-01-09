Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
09.01.2026 10:45:00
This Fintech Stock Poised for Explosive Growth Could Surge Over 100% by 2028.
It's a new year, and all investors are trying to do the same thing: Find the best stocks to buy and hold in 2026. It's a tall task, considering there are thousands of stocks to choose from. That's why I like to narrow down the search by looking at sectors that were under pressure in 2025.Investors often are wary of an entire sector of the stock market. When this happens, virtually every stock in the sector gets punished. This can result in a good company getting thrown out with the bathwater. And that's why I'm looking at financial technology (fintech) today.Fintech underperformed by a wide margin in 2025. To illustrate, consider the Global X FinTech ETF -- an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a focus on fintech stocks -- compared with the S&P 500. As the chart below shows, this ETF posted a loss for the year, in contrast to the market's red-hot gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
