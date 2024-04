This Fintech Was Just Valued at $65 Billion. Could It Become 1 of 2024's Largest IPOs?

A few years ago, strong financial markets and a high appetite for risk from investors set the stage for a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs). Then, the Federal Reserve began to hike interest rates aggressively to tame inflation, geopolitical uncertainty picked up, and declining markets kept many privately held companies on the sidelines.After a long lull, conditions have become more favorable for companies making their public debut. The S&P 500 has hit all-time highs multiple times this year, confirming the bull market in stocks that began in October 2022. In addition, the Renaissance IPO ETF, an index of the largest IPO stocks in recent years, is up 63% since the start of last year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel