Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
05.02.2026 01:50:00
This Forgotten AI Stock is Exactly What Long-Term Investors Want
If you've been watching this market over the last two to three years, you know what an "AI play" looks like: chip designers that burn cash today for speculative gains tomorrow, or giant hyperscalers that trade on headlines instead of fundamentals.I know I sound cynical but there's almost no middle ground anymore with AI companies. Yet, oddly, that's where Globant (NYSE:GLOB) lives. It's not sexy. It doesn't ride the daily AI meme wave. But if you look deeper, you'll see it's embedding AI into its core while keeping profits and cash flow on its balance sheet.The combination of tangible AI impact paired with disciplined execution is exactly why I'm personally inclined to lean into this stock for AI exposure without the vaporware premium.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
