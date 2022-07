This Former Market Darling Is More Weed Than Flower

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has been a wild ride for investors over the past several years, soaring to more than $45, followed by sharp declines.The legalization of cannabis in Canada and parts of the United States created excitement for a growing but immature industry.Canopy Growth has fallen to its deepest depths; shares have fallen nearly 90% over the past year to $3. However, don't assume there's light at the end of the tunnel; here's why shares could struggle to get up from here.Continue reading