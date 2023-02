This Fox-Owned Gem Is Seeing Huge Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Fox's (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently reported fiscal second-quarter results were notable in their own right, one of the most surprising takeaways from the report was a single data point on the company's ad-supported video streaming service. Tubi saw its ad revenue grow 25% year over year, management said."Revenue and engagement [key performance indicators] at Tubi have far exceeded our expectations and are consistently growing in the healthy double-digit range since we acquired it almost three years ago," explained Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch in the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings call.Here's why this growth is so impressive -- and why Fox is excited about Tubi.