SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 14.5-acre, waterfront parcel in Tiburon, CA that was previously asking $47 million will now be sold without reserve and regardless of price at a live, luxury auction scheduled for Friday, May 21. The unique property, known as Bluff Point due to its topography and peninsula-like shape, offers 2,000 feet of frontage on the San Francisco Bay, and even includes a private, sandy beach. The parcel has changed ownership only once within the past 100 years, and is currently the largest residential property available for sale in all of Marin County, CA that is located on the water and remains undeveloped.

This Friday, 14.5 Acres with 2,000 ft of Bay Frontage in Tiburon, CA Heads to Luxury Auction.

After first attempting to sell the property traditionally, the owners retained Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions to manage the luxury auction of the parcel. Platinum is handling the sale in cooperation with listing brokerage of record Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, who is represented by listing agents William Bullock, Lydia Sarkissian and Magdalena Sarkissian.

While not fully developed to the point of containing residential structures, the property has undergone substantial improvements. "The owners invested millions of dollars and spent years going through all of the relevant permitting and approval processes to bring the property to where it is today. The new owner will therefore be able to acquire a fully-entitled parcel for which the often-grueling developmental approval process is already complete," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "In essence, the buyer is obtaining millions of dollars in added development value for 'free,' in addition to saving years of valuable time," Lesnock added.

For example, the owners have invested more than $1 million just to plan and develop a paved entryway and private drive on the parcel, which gently winds upwards to the main estate site that is situated at the lot's highest point, offering endless views over the sparkling San Francisco Bay.

The conveying plans and permits allow for the development of a multi-structure, residential estate on the lushly forested parcel that is both luxurious and environmentally conscious. The planned, three-structure estate includes a 15,000-sf main residence with a pool overlooking San Francisco Bay, a 2,200-sf guesthouse, and 700-sf caretaker's quarters.

Thanks to thoughtful planning with a focus on land stewardship and habitat restoration, these living structures are designed to create a net-zero, carbon-neutral footprint and to preserve the native trees – a substantial achievement in the realm of sustainable development.

Sheltered by Mount Tamalpais, Bluff Point touts a warmer microclimate that's largely unaffected by the neighboring fog and wind throughout the Bay area. Those looking for a change of scenery will appreciate that the beautiful Angel Island State Park is within a short boat ride from Bluff Point's sandy beach. The parcel is also just minutes from the scenic heart of Tiburon and within a 30-min drive (or ferry trip) of central San Francisco.

In addition to its proximity to the heart of San Fran, the property is also located within a modest drive of San Jose, Napa Valley's wineries and Monterey's premier golf courses, placing some of the best amenities of Northern California at one's fingertips.

More information on the upcoming luxury auction sale is located online, at TiburonLuxuryAuction.com. Buyers may also contact Platinum directly at 800.853.2101. Daily previews of the property between the hours of 12 and 5pm local time will continue throughout the week, until auction day. Buyers are encouraged to call in advance to schedule their visit with Platinum's project manager, Tawny Wolf.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-friday-14-5-acres-with-2-000-ft-of-bay-frontage-in-tiburon-ca-heads-to-luxury-auction-301294179.html

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC