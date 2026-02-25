RAPT Therapeutics Aktie

WKN DE: A2PNYQ / ISIN: US75382E1091

25.02.2026 20:59:51

This Fund Bet $20 Million on RAPT Therapeutics as Stock Surges 500% This Past Year and Buyout Offer Emerges

This Fund Bet $20 Million on RAPT Therapeutics as Stock Surges 500% This Past Year and Buyout Offer Emerges

On February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners disclosed a new position in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT), acquiring 581,187 shares in the fourth quarter.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners established a new position in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT), acquiring 581,187 shares during the fourth quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end valuation increase of $19.68 million for this stake.RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of oral small-molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory conditions. The company's strategy centers on advancing a focused pipeline of CCR4 antagonists and kinase inhibitors to address significant gaps in current treatment options. RAPT leverages its scientific expertise and targeted approach to position itself competitively within the immunology and oncology therapeutic landscape.
