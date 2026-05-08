Preformed Line Products Aktie

Preformed Line Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B8P4 / ISIN: US7404441047

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08.05.2026 16:54:49

This Fund Cashed Out of Preformed Line Products Amid a 150% Stock Surge

On May 8, 2026, CM Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold its entire stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), an estimated $6.39 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.CM Management reported in a SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, that it sold all 25,000 shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was approximately $6.39 million. The quarter-end valuation for the position declined by $5.17 million, reflecting both the sale and market price changes.Preformed Line Products is a global manufacturer specializing in products essential for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks in the energy and communications sectors. The company leverages decades of engineering expertise and a broad product portfolio to address the evolving needs of utilities and network operators. Its international presence and focus on reliability position it as a trusted supplier in mission-critical infrastructure markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Preformed Line Products CoShs 292,00 -0,68% Preformed Line Products CoShs

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