Packaging Aktie
WKN: 932483 / ISIN: US6951561090
|
22.02.2026 22:49:59
This Fund Dumped $13 Million in Graphic Packaging Stock Amid 50% Share Slide and Slumping Profits
On February 17, 2026, Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. disclosed it sold out its entire stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK), an estimated $12.63 million trade.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. completely exited its position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund sold all 645,584 shares, with the quarter-end value of the position falling by $12.63 million, consistent with the liquidation.Graphic Packaging is a leading provider of fiber-based packaging solutions, operating at scale with a global customer base and a diverse product portfolio. The company leverages integrated manufacturing capabilities and a broad distribution network to deliver value-added packaging products to major consumer brands. Its focus on innovation and operational efficiency supports its competitive positioning within the packaging and containers industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
