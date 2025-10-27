Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
|
27.10.2025 03:12:36
This Fund Dumped $15.7 Million in QQQ Shares — But Here's Why It's Likely Still Bullish on Tech
Amplius Wealth Advisors disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 27,345 shares of the Invesco QQQ Trust for the period ended September 30 in an estimated $15.7 million trade based on the average price for the third quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Tuesday, Pennsylvania-based Amplius Wealth Advisors reduced its holding in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27,345 shares in the third quarter. The estimated transaction value was $15.7 million based on the average closing price for the period. The fund held 44,215 shares at quarter-end.This was a reduction in the QQQ stake; the position now represents 2.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors' 13F AUM at the end of the third quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
