Netskop a Aktie
WKN DE: A41FLH / ISIN: US64119N6085
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07.05.2026 19:34:30
This Fund Dumped $4 Million in Netskope Stock as Shares Crash 50% Since IPO
On May 7, 2026, New York Life Insurance Co disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 338,958 shares of Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK), an estimated $4.21 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 7, 2026, New York Life Insurance Co sold 338,958 shares of Netskope during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value is $4.21 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Netskope declined in value by $15.31 million, a figure that includes both share sales and price movement.Netskope, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud security, with a focus on providing comprehensive data protection and secure access for modern enterprise IT environments. The company leverages its unified platform to address the evolving security needs of organizations adopting SaaS, web, and AI workloads. With a scalable subscription model and a customer base concentrated among large enterprises, Netskope positions itself as a leader in the cloud security sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Netskope Inc Registered Shs -A-
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: Netskope A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Netskope A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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10.12.25
|Ausblick: Netskope A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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26.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Netskope A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)