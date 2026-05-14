Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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14.05.2026 20:37:58
This Fund Has a $75 Million Bet on a Hair Loss Biotech Stock Up More Than 500% Post-IPO
On May 14, 2026, Siren disclosed a new position in Veradermics (NYSE:MANE), acquiring 1,505,374 shares in an estimated $75.94 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Siren established a new position in Veradermics by acquiring 1,505,374 shares. The estimated transaction value was $75.94 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $95.06 million, reflecting both the share purchase and subsequent price movement.Veradermics is a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies for dermatologic and aesthetic disorders. The company develops treatments that target both adult and pediatric dermatology. Its pipeline of novel treatments positions Veradermics to compete in specialized segments of the healthcare market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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