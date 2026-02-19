Transition Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVME / ISIN: FR001400JWR8
|
19.02.2026 23:03:28
This Fund Just Disclosed a New $55 Million Bet on Centessa Amid 53% Stock Rally and CEO Transition
On February 17, 2026, Connecticut-based Braidwell disclosed a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA), acquiring 2,188,320 shares in an estimated $54.73 million trade.In a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released February 17, 2026 (link), Braidwell disclosed the purchase of 2,188,320 shares of Centessa. The net position change for the quarter was $54.73 million, reflecting the new holding’s quarter-end valuation.Centessa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company leverages a diversified pipeline approach, advancing multiple candidates across nephrology, hematology, immunology, and rare disease indications. Its strategy emphasizes rapid clinical development and potential first-in-class therapies, positioning Centessa to address significant unmet medical needs in specialty care markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!