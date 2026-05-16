PLANET Aktie
WKN: A0B84F / ISIN: JP3833120003
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16.05.2026 18:46:19
This Fund Slashed a Planet Fitness Bet as the Gym Giant Resets 2026 Expectations
Sea Cliff Partners Management cut its Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) stake by 102,519 shares in first-quarter 2026, an estimated $9.01 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Sea Cliff Partners Management reduced its Planet Fitness holding by 102,519 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $9.01 million, based on the period’s average share price. At quarter-end, the fund reported owning 102,481 Planet Fitness shares, with the position’s value falling by $14.61 million from the prior quarter, a change reflecting both trading and stock price moves.Planet Fitness, Inc. operates one of the largest networks of fitness centers, with a focus on accessible, affordable gym memberships and a highly scalable franchise model. The company leverages its strong brand and cost-efficient structure to maintain a broad presence in the fitness industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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