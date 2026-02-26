Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
26.02.2026 23:30:00
This Fund Slashed an AI ETF Position by $15 Million. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know
Obsidian CIO cut its stake in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the fourth quarter, selling 422,567 shares in a trade estimated at $15.32 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Obsidian CIO reduced its position in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 422,567 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $15.32 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $14.95 million, incorporating both the share sale and price changes.The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is a specialized fund with a market capitalization of $3.4 billion, offering targeted access to the robotics and AI sector. Its strategy leverages a transparent index approach to capture growth opportunities among global leaders in automation and artificial intelligence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
