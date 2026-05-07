Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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07.05.2026 19:24:46
This Fund Sold $4 Million of Clean Energy ETF Shares Amid an 80% Rally, but Here's Why It Still Seems Bullish
Florin Court Capital reported a sale of 199,800 shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) on May 6, 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $3.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 6, 2026, Florin Court Capital sold 199,800 shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. The estimated transaction value was $3.64 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $2.78 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) provides investors with exposure to a broad array of companies leading the transition to renewable and clean energy worldwide. The fund leverages a passive investment approach, tracking a global index to offer diversified access to the clean energy sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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