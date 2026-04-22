DHT Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q5PJ / ISIN: MHY2065G1052
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23.04.2026 01:41:47
This Fund Sold a $5 Million DHT Stake Amid a 90% Stock Surge. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know
On April 22, 2026, 1492 Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), liquidating 333,051 shares in a trade estimated at $5.30 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, 1492 Capital Management LLC sold all 333,051 shares of DHT Holdings in the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $5.30 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value fell by $4.07 million, a figure that includes both the impact of the sale and the stock’s price movement.DHT Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) focused on the seaborne transportation of crude oil. The company’s global operations and modern fleet position it as a key player in the international oil shipping market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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