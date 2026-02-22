SSR Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVLE / ISIN: CA7847301032
|
22.02.2026 18:02:43
This Fund Sold its Entire Stake in SSR Mining Stock After a 200% Rally. Should You Too?
According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Condire Management, LP, fully exited its position in SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), selling 3,353,891 shares in a trade estimated at $81.90 million based on quarterly average pricing. The fund now reports zero shares held.SSR Mining is a diversified precious metals producer with a global footprint and a focus on gold mining, complemented by silver and base metal operations.SSR Mining is the third-largest gold producer in the U.S. Its stock performance is therefore highly correlated with the price of gold. When gold rises, SSR Mining shares typically follow suit. That explains the stock’s run-up in the past year or so, when gold prices surged to all-time highs in early 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SSR Mining Inc Registered Shs
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.26