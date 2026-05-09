Klaviy a Aktie
WKN DE: A3ERTW / ISIN: US49845K1016
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09.05.2026 19:20:01
This Fund Sold Out of Klaviyo Before a Brutal 32% Post-Earnings Drop
On May 7, 2026, Glynn Capital Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold all 456,805 shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) in the first quarter, an estimated $9.80 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Glynn Capital Management sold all 456,805 shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $9.80 million, based on the average share price from January through March. The fund’s quarter-end position in Klaviyo dropped to zero, with the value decline of $14.83 million reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.Klaviyo, Inc. provides a scalable SaaS platform focused on marketing automation and customer data management for businesses seeking to optimize digital engagement. The company's strategy centers on enabling personalized, data-driven communications across multiple channels, supporting customer acquisition and retention. Klaviyo's competitive edge lies in its integrated product suite and its ability to serve a broad range of clients, from small enterprises to larger organizations, across several major international markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Klaviyo Inc Registered Shs Series-A-
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Klaviyo A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Klaviyo A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Klaviyo A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)