Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
12.05.2026 18:03:49
This Fund's $8.5 Million Sale Comes as NWPX Delivers Record Backlog and Profit Growth
First Wilshire Securities Management reported a sale of 117,906 shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) in its May 11, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated trade value at $8.51 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 11, 2026, SEC filing, First Wilshire Securities Management reduced its position in NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 117,906 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $8.51 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value shifted by $4.64 million, reflecting both transaction and stock price changes.NWPX Infrastructure is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, operating through two specialized segments: engineered steel pressure pipe and precast infrastructure systems. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and established brands to address critical water, wastewater, and environmental infrastructure needs in North America. Its scale, technical expertise, and focus on essential infrastructure position it as a key supplier to municipal and industrial customers seeking reliable, engineered solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!