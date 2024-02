This Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Has Jumped 86% in a Year. Here's Why It Can Skyrocket Another 73%.

Cybersecurity specialist SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has delivered remarkable gains of 86% in the past year, which means that investors who bought this stock a year ago have seen their investments increase substantially in a short period.But what if you're one of those who missed buying this high-flying growth stock before its tremendous rally began? SentinelOne currently trades at 15 times sales following its red-hot rally. That makes the stock richly valued, considering that the S&P 500 index sports an average price-to-sales multiple of 2.7.However, a closer look at the company's impressive pace of growth and solid catalysts will tell us that it can justify its valuation and deliver more upside in the long run. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel