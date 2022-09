This Genius Move by Disney Could Crown it Streaming King

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At an investor conference recently, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek hinted at the possibility of integrating the company's different streaming services into a single app. Streaming companies have proposed doing the same thing. Here's why combining streaming services and bundling could be a monumental shift in the streaming wars, and how Disney can win.As it stands, Disney has three independent streaming platforms serving different demographics. For the kiddos, Disney+ contains Disney princesses and Pixar Animation movies, among other offerings. Hulu houses scripted shows, documentaries, movies, and some local sports for adults. ESPN, of course, hosts some of the most desirable sports content available.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading