Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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29.05.2026 16:15:00
This Global ETF Beat the Nasdaq-100 for Most of the Past Year. Should You Buy It?
Usually, tech stocks are the best place to put your money, right? Not always. International dividend stocks have been strong lately.Until mid-April, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) had outperformed the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, for about the previous 11 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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