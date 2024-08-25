|
25.08.2024 12:39:00
This GLP-1 Biotech Stock Could Give Novo Nordisk a Run for Its Money
Even if you might not fully understand what it means in a technical sense, you've probably heard of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) medicines like Ozempic and Wegovy. These drugs have been tremendously helpful for people struggling with obesity and type 2 diabetes, respectively.The underlying compound, called semaglutide, work by targeting the GLP-1 receptor in the human body. And while GLP-1-targeted therapies are relatively new, their success has been tremendous, which is why these drugs help generate billions of dollars for Novo Nordisk and peers like Eli Lilly every quarter.That's why a handful of biotech companies are hard at work developing new GLP-1 drugs to get a slice of the action. If any of their candidates prove to be safer, more tolerable, or more effective than the existing options, they might just steal market share from the big dogs, supercharging their share price along the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!