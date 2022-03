This Growing Division Will Be Critical if Citigroup Is To Succeed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At its somewhat underwhelming Investor Day, Citigroup (NYSE: C) offered a rare glimpse into its strong-performing treasury and trade solutions (TTS) unit that operates within the bank's institutional clients group. CEO Jane Fraser has long said that TTS is the "crown jewel" of Citigroup.Along with the bank's upcoming investments into its regulatory infrastructure and modernization of its technology and data systems, Citigroup also plans to continue to invest in TTS. It's clear that TTS will play a critical role if Citigroup is to bounce back from years of poor performance and succeed . Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading