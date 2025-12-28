The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
28.12.2025 15:35:00
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) became a publicly traded company in August 2004. Since that date, it has been one of the best stocks investors could have owned. The share price has climbed 12,240% during that time (as of Dec. 22). The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has generated a total return of 844% over that stretch.Even after such a monumental gain, this growth stock continues to crush the market, soaring 64% just in 2025. Alphabet is a monster business with a $3.75 trillion market cap. Nonetheless, investors might still want to consider buying shares.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
