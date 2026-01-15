The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
15.01.2026 15:30:00
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has crushed the S&P 500 each of the past three years. This began in 2023, when the growth stock generated an over 167% return, only to follow it up in 2024 with an eye-popping 340% gain. Its momentum didn't fade in 2025, as the stock more than doubled yet again, advancing 135%.Meanwhile, Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke sees the good times continuing to roll in 2026. He recently upgraded the stock to a buy and placed a $235 price target on it.The analyst said discussions with CIOs (chief information officers) lead him to believe that Palantir's commercial revenue will only continue to accelerate as budgets and use cases increase, while government revenue could be about to take off, as the U.S. government views modernization as a top priority. Radke believes this will lead the company to continue to beat analyst revenue and earnings estimates and for them to continue to be significantly revised higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
