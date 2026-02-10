The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
10.02.2026 18:00:00
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
Despite some volatility, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), a fintech specialist, has performed well over the past three years, with its shares jumping more than 76% during that period. SoFi still has plenty of upside left, given its outstanding financial results and attractive long-term opportunities.Here's why the stock is a buy, even after its market-beating performance in recent years.SoFi's popularity keeps rising. With more members opting in for more of the company's services, its top line is growing at a good clip. In the fourth quarter, SoFi's revenue increased by 40% year over year to about $1 billion, while it ended the period with 13.7 million members, up 35% compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted net income for the period was $173.5 million, up 184%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!