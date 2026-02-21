The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
21.02.2026 11:15:00
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
With its stock already up 40% year to date, one of the hottest growth stocks right now is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The memory maker is benefiting from what looks like a supercycle for DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (flash memory). Best of all, this looks like it is just the start of the cycle.Micron derives about 80% of its revenue from DRAM, which is used for short-term memory needs, given its speed, and the rest from NAND, which is used for long-term memory storage.The DRAM market is getting a huge lift from the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout, as graphics processing units (GPUs) and other AI chips need to be packaged with a special form of DRAM called high bandwidth memory (HBM) for optimal performance. With the AI data center market booming, demand for HBM, not surprisingly, has also skyrocketed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!