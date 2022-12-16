This Growth Stock Could Be a Surprise Metaverse Pick Heading Into 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp has not spoken kindly of the metaverse. Karp described the virtual reality world as an "idiosyncratic pursuit" of the "technocratic elite." He feels it distracts from a company's emphasis on resolving issues in the "real world."However, Palantir's efforts to solve existing problems often involve running simulations. Interestingly, efforts to improve its analytics abilities may inadvertently bring it into the metaverse.To understand any possible link to the metaverse, one has to understand what Palantir does and how it differentiates itself. Analysts tend to categorize it as a "big data" and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Thus, analysts may associate it with businesses such as Alteryx or Snowflake.Continue reading