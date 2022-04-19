|
19.04.2022 13:05:00
This Growth Stock Could Deliver 10X Returns in the Long Run
The stock market is on shaky ground right now as investors digest higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Europe. The Nasdaq 100 technology index briefly dipped into bear-market territory in March, with a decline of more than 20% for 2022, and although it has bounced back slightly, it's still down about 15% for the year.It's, therefore, more important than ever to play the long game. Focusing on an investment horizon of 5-10 years significantly increases the chance of generating a positive return and, in some cases, a life-changing one.Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a financial technology (fintech) company with soaring revenue growth, and its addressable market suggests it has only just begun to tap its potential.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!