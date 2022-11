This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor sentiment has soured in response to high inflation and rising interest rates, causing the stock market to crater. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have declined for three consecutive quarters -- something that last happened in 2009 -- and both indexes have dipped into bear market territory. That domino effect has erased trillions of dollars in wealth, but it has also created rare buying opportunities.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is a perfect example. The Canadian company is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the e-commerce industry, and management is executing on a growth strategy that could create tremendous value for shareholders in the coming years. Yet Shopify has seen its share price plunge 76%, marking its greatest loss of value at any point since its IPO in 2015.That puts investors in front of a once-in-a-generation buying opportunity.Continue reading