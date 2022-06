This Growth Stock Is a Risky Bet on Online Gambling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) came public in October 2020 for $10, investors were fascinated by its plan to integrate live TV with sports betting. It was not long before the initial hype around fuboTV's sports-betting plans pushed its stock price above $50 at different points in time between December 2020 and February 2021. Unfortunately for fuboTV, the investing environment turned sour over 2021 due to rising inflation and supply chain challenges. Additionally, a short report by Kerrisdale Capital hit home, pointing out multiple flaws in the company's business model, including fuboTV's sports betting ambitions. Here's why investors are taking a massive gamble by investing in fuboTV.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading