This Growth Stock Is Bowling a Perfect Game

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At a time when the S&P 500 and other major market indexes are all down sharply, there's an under-the-radar growth stock that's quietly surging -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL). While a bowling alley operator might not sound as exciting as the next hot SaaS stock or electric vehicle play, there's nothing ho-hum about Bowlero's gain of over 50% so far this year.Bowlero also recently caught the attention of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), which initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating. JPMorgan's $17 price target implies upside of nearly 40% from today's level. Let's take a look at this surging growth stock, and why the shares could keep rolling.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading