The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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23.04.2026 04:03:00
This Growth Stock Is Crushing the Market This Year, and Its Fresh Earnings Report Only Bolsters the Bull Case
Up about 21% in 2026 as of this writing, Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) has been crushing the market this year.But this strong performance raised the stakes going into the company's earnings report this week. For the most part, however, the broker delivered. While revenue came in just shy of analysts' expectations, it was arguably still a strong enough figure to justify the stock's current valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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