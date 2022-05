This Growth Stock Is Dirt Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) management didn't tell investors what they wanted to hear on the recent second-quarter 2022 earnings call (for the quarter ending March 31). Of course, no investor wants to hear about a full-year guidance cut and talk of a falling profit margin.Consequently, the market aggressively sold off stock in the building products and systems company. It's now down almost 15% since the report's release on May 4, taking its year-to-date performance to more than a 35% drawdown.However, the earnings and guidance weren't that bad if you look beyond the headlines, and the stock now looks a great value. Here's why. Continue reading