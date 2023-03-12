This Growth Stock Is Down 90%. Is It Time to Sell or Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With its shares down by more than 90% in the last year, the future looks grim for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). In light of the pessimistic messaging from its management and the low expectations that professional analysts have for it over the next couple of years, shareholders now face the prospect of the company's potential collapse.But could this just be the darkest period of the stock's night, right before the dawn of a new and reinvigorated Novavax that could grow abundantly? Probably not. Here's why you should sell your shares, and soon. The crux of Novavax's problem is that its coronavirus vaccines were approved too late to gain a significant share of the global market, which competitors like Pfizer and Moderna cornered quite rapidly thanks to favorable receptions from regulators and sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet demand on a reasonable timetable. Continue reading