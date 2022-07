This Growth Stock Is Effectively Grappling With Inflation, but Should Investors Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus pandemic has had a host of secondary and tertiary consequences beyond the millions of deaths it has caused. People have been less willing to go to work when doing so means a high risk of exposure to the virus. Governments have repeatedly imposed restrictions on businesses in their attempts to stem COVID outbreaks, but this has disrupted supply chains worldwide -- and many of those disruptions have proven stubbornly persistent.Meanwhile, thanks to governments' stimulus actions to support households and businesses through the crisis, demand has remained robust. Of course, when rising demand is combined with falling output, the result is usually inflation, and that is the case this time as well. Pet goods retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has so far been effectively managing the impacts of inflation, but does this mean that investors should buy its stock now?Continue reading