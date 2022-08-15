This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The real estate market faces significant challenges at the moment. With inflation at a 40-year high, the U.S. Federal Reserve has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates, which puts pressure on house prices because consumers can't afford to borrow as much money.It might sound like a bad time to buy stocks operating in the real estate sector, but there's a unique opportunity unfolding at Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG). The company shuttered its iBuying (direct buying) business last year after sustaining major losses and sold nearly all of its remaining homes in inventory during the second quarter of 2022. It has paved the way for a new, capital-light Zillow Group that could make for a great long-term investment.Continue reading