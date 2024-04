This Growth Stock Is One Step Closer to Launching a New Blockbuster: Time to Buy?

Biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) looks unstoppable. In the past six months, the company launched a brand-new and highly promising product on the market and delivered positive phase 3 results for exciting candidates.The drugmaker isn't stopping. Vertex is moving forward with another investigational medicine that could become a big deal somewhere down the road. Let's find out what it is and what it could mean for investors.First, let's review how Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been so successful in the past decade. The biotech found a niche to focus most of its efforts on: a rare disease of the lungs called cystic fibrosis (CF). Before Vertex made breakthroughs in this area, no medicines addressed the underlying causes of CF. The drugmaker has developed several drugs, and it remains the only biotech company to do so. The company is still looking to launch medicines in areas with significant unmet needs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel