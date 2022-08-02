This Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings. Is It Time to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market endured a tough start to 2022. In particular, growth stocks took it on the chin in the first half of the year.Audio streamer Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) was one of the worst performers. By May, the company's shares were down more than 60% year to date. Shortly after that, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek announced that he had bought $50 million worth of Spotify shares.Since then, Spotify has staged a rally. Shares gained more than 20% in July alone, helped by the company's recent earnings report.