This Growth Stock Tripled in 5 Years. Is There Still Time to Buy?

Elite businesses often outperform the broader financial markets. This is because strong business models translate into the kinds of growing revenue and earnings that propel a stock's share price higher year after year.O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) is arguably a tremendous wealth-building stock: A $10,000 investment in its stock five years ago would now be valued at roughly $31,000. That's leagues above the approximately $18,000 that the same investment in the S&P 500 index would be worth today with dividends reinvested.After such a remarkable performance, investors may have the following questions: Can O'Reilly Automotive continue to beat the market in the years ahead? And is the stock still a buy for growth investors?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel