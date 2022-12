This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Run-Up Is Smashing Tesla's

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla stock might've made investors rich over the last few years, gaining more than 599.9% since late 2019, but 2022 has been a rough year for the company, with its shares losing slightly more than half their value amid a punishing bear market. In contrast, a little-known biotech called Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 303% in 2022, and there's reason to believe that there's still plenty of upside to come. In fact, the company is ripe for a purchase, and there's reason to believe it might continue to smash Tesla's return in 2023 and beyond. Here's why. Catalyst owns the license to sell a medicine named Firdapse, which treats Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), a rare neurological illness that causes muscle weakness and difficulty in performing everyday functional movements like getting out of bed or walking up a flight of stairs without stumbling. Firdapse is the only medicine that's indicated specifically to treat LEMS, which makes it a first-line treatment by definition. And that means Catalyst has had the market for LEMS drugs largely to itself since Firdapse's launch in early 2019.