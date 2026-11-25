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25.11.2026 15:08:02
This Happens to the S&P 500 About Twice a Year. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Nasdaq-100 are going through their deepest corrections since April 2025. Right now, a lot of investors are wondering whether the worst is over or still ahead.
But the important thing worth remembering is that 5% to 10% pullbacks in stocks are entirely normal and common. Since 2009, declines of 5% or more have occurred roughly twice a year, according to research from Creative Planning.
The current correction is deeper than that, but history offers some encouragement for investors regarding what typically happens afterward.
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