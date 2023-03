This HealthCare Company Is Gearing Up for Its Next Launch: Here Is Why The Stock Is a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past decade, biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has made a fortune thanks to its monopoly in treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF). This rare disease causes digestive problems and affects patients' internal organs. The drugmaker has also delivered market-crushing returns over this period. Despite its success in CF that continues today, Vertex has sought to diversify its lineup of medicines -- and the company seems very close to accomplishing this goal. Let's look at its next likely launch and why it makes the stock an even more attractive pick for biotech investors.Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been developing exa-cel, a therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics. These two companies' efforts seem to be about to pay off because they have filed for approval for the medicine in Europe and are in the process of doing so in the U.S.