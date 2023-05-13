|
13.05.2023 16:15:00
This Healthcare Innovator Is Up 235% in 12 Months: There's More Where That Came From
Healthcare is a brutally competitive field, especially in the United States, where the stakes are high. Healthcare contributes a whopping $4.3 trillion to the country's economy.Small competitor Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) keeps shining, posting enormous growth figures quarter after quarter. The stock has soared 235% over the past year, making it one of Wall Street's best performers.Buying a stock after appreciating so much in such a short time screams FOMO (fear of missing out), but fear not. The stock is just getting started -- here is why Hims & Hers is poised to continue crushing the market moving forward.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!