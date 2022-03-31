|
This Healthcare Real Estate Stock Is Benefiting From Robust Performance in Canada
Senior housing was one of the worst performing niches of the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector early in the pandemic. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) was particularly hard hit, and the REIT was forced to slash its dividend by nearly 45%. The broad weakness, driven by one key business line, has hidden an area of particular strength -- Canada.The coronavirus has proven to be most problematic for older adults and spreads most easily in group settings. So it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to find that REITs with a focus on senior housing got hit particularly hard during the early days of 2020 as the pandemic spread across the globe. Ventas, one of the largest healthcare REITs in the U.S., took its lumps, along with its peers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
