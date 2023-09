This Healthcare Stock Has Been a Hotter Buy Than Amazon and Alphabet This Year

A look at share prices in 2023 suggests the market is once again hot for tech stocks. The elevated interest in the potential of artificial intelligence opened additional opportunities for companies like Amazon and Alphabet to enhance their offerings, setting the stage for more top- and bottom-line growth. It's a big part of why both stocks are trading up over 40% this year.But that market has renewed interest in more than just tech stocks. One healthcare stock, for instance, outperformed both of those surging tech giants in 2023. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), known for making clear teeth aligners under the Invisalign brand, got a big bump from increased bullishness and the stock price is up nearly 75%.Why is it doing so well? And is it still a good buy right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel